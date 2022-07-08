Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner general Dingani Banda speaks at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning post budget townhall symposium at Lusaka's Mulungushi International Conference Centre on November 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has announced that it has recorded an above-target revenue performance in the first half of this year after collecting a net tax outturn of K48,307.9 million against the period target of K46,203.9 million, thereby registering a surplus of K2,104.0 million. In a statement, ZRA Commissioner General Dingani Banda said cumulatively, the Authority had collected K56,407.9 million in gross taxes during the first half of 2022, while the refunds stood at K8,100.0 million. Banda said the recorded surplus was largely attributed to the strong performance of…...