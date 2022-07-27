Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has advised the opposition to avoid attaching negativity to everything, saying if investors begin to shun Zambia, every citizen will be affected. In an interview, Mulenga warned that the country’s investment portfolio would be affected if investors begun to shun the country due to “negative energies”. “Look, let me tell you something, when we talk about investor confidence and you tell me that the opposition bring negative issues, when the opposition bring negative issues, and when investors shun coming to this country,…...