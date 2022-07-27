MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says mining firms in the country have no choice but to cope with the new dawn government’s policies. In an interview, Kabuswe said this was because government’s policies would actually resuscitate the mining sector. “It’s (state of the mines is) not as we want it to be, but we are getting there. What is important is for the mines to get our messaging, how we want things to be structured and to operate. I think from my assessments, slowly but surely, they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.