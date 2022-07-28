ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the utility company is being cautious not to suffocate domestic demand as it exports electricity. Yesterday, Energy Minister Peter Kapala revealed that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had shown interest in importing power from Zambia in a bid to cushion load shedding, adding that Zimbabwe would also begin receiving 100 MegaWatts from Zesco early next month under a five-year deal. In separate statements shared on his Facebook page, Tuesday, Kapala said President Ramaphosa had disclosed that his country would source power from Zambia…...



