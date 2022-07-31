THE Energy Regulation Board has adjusted downwards the pump prices of petroleum products by K3.56 per litre for petrol and K3.14 for diesel. Speaking during a media briefing, Sunday, ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the reduction in prices was due to the movements in the price of oil on the international market and the exchange rate between the Kwacha and United States Dollar during the month of July 2022. “The Energy Regulation Board has adjusted downwards the pump prices of petroleum products by K3.56 per litre for petrol, K3.14…...



