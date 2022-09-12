ZESCO LTD says it will introduce a power surcharge to its customers’ monthly electricity purchase, effective October 1, 2022. In a notice to customers, ZESCO’s corporate affairs office stated that the development was not new as it was supposed to be rolled out in 2016, but was deferred to allow for “customer familiarisation”. “ZESCO wishes to inform its esteemed maximum demand customers that, with effect from 1 October 2022, their monthly electricity bills will include a low power factor surcharge in addition to the usual capacity, energy, and fixed charges. The surcharge applies to customers drawing 100kVA and operating at a power factor lower than the 0.92 lagging required by law,” the notice read. “The authority to implement the low…...



