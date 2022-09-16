MINISTER of Fisheries and Livestock Makozo Chikote says 267 cattle have so far died as a result of the Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) outbreak in Kalabo District. Responding to a question in Parliament, Thursday, Chikote confirmed that between January and June, 2022, Kalabo district recorded 434 cases of CBPP, out of which 267 cattle died. “The government is aware of the outbreak of CBPP in Kalabo district of Western Province. Madam, I wish therefore to confirm the outbreak of the disease in Kalabo district and to inform this August House that between January and June 2022, Kalabo district recorded 434 cases of CBPP and 267 cattle died of the disease,” he said. He said the government had taken some urgent…...



