FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has urged those serving in public offices to change their attitudes and stop fighting businesses, arguing that they actually pay taxes and their salaries. And Dr Musokotwane has emphasised the need to expedite the issuance of licenses for hotels and lodges, manufacturing as well as mining. Speaking during the Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) budget analysis meeting, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said civil servants should not see the private sector as competitors or enemies but as powerful partners. “There is one other thing that those of us in government have to take very seriously, our attitudes! Sometimes we seem to feel that we are there to fight with businesses and yet it is businesses…...



