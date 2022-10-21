GLENCORE International AG has declined to comment on ACC investigations to the effect that it paid PF $3 million in 2016, but states that it engaged in good faith negotiations with the Zambian government on the sale of Mopani. And ActionAid Zambia says all political parties including the UPND should be investigated when it comes to political party financing. On Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) interrogated former Defence Minister Davies Chama to help with investigations in a matter in which $3 million was allegedly paid to PF in 2016 by Glencore International AG, a mining company that was operating as Mopani Copper Mine. In a statement, ACC head of corporate communication Timothy Moono said the investigations bordered on the circumstances…...



