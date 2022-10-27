GOVERNMENT says it is also anxious for works on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway to commence, but negotiations haven’t been easy to conclude because this is the first time it’s using a PPP model on roads. In an interview, Wednesday, Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi said negotiations on the awarding of a contract for the road were ongoing, arguing that “these are not straightforward issues”. “They are negotiating, there is a negotiating team, these are not straightforward issues [and it is] the first time we are doing PPP on the road so they are carrying out negotiations. There are still one or two issues, when they are concluded, the nation will be informed. We can’t go to the public…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.