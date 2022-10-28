BARRICK Gold Corporation president and chief executive officer Mark Bristow says he is delighted by the emphasis which President Hakainde Hichilema has placed on the need for investment in the country. And Bristow says Barrick might invest in Mopani provided it fits its investment criteria. Speaking during a media briefing in Kalumbila District, Bristow said it was exciting to be in Zambia given President Hichilema’s focus. “Our focus should be maximizing the profit ability of the mining industry in this part of the world because improved profitability delivers the ability for longer life for new developments, reinvestments and of course makes bigger contributions to the treasury of those countries with more profitable operations,” he said. “I shared this with the…...



