MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says any solutions around Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) will have to involve Vedanta. News Diggers recently reported that Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited (VRHL) has given the Zambian government conditionalities that once it sells its 79.4 per cent shares in Konkola Copper Mines to its subsidiary, Volcan Investment Limited, all tax liabilities, electricity bills and employee dues under the new owner should be written off. And addressing the media, Saturday, Kabuswe said KCM liquidation matters had been suspended in the courts of law, hence it was only logical that discussions around the mining company involved Vedanta. “We don’t want to resolve matters especially related to mining in the courts of law as opposed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.