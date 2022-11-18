ZAMBIA Consumer Association executive secretary Juba Sakala has cautioned consumers against purchasing expired goods or products nearing expiration during next week’s Black Friday. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) recently advised consumers to track prices leading up to Black Friday in order not to be deceived on that day. And in an interview, Sakala cautioned consumers to be careful as they shop around on that day. “Our call to our consumers is to be wary and be careful because most of the times those things that are put on Black Friday or promotion most of them their shelf life is very short. There could be a week before they expire and they put them there and you get excited…...



