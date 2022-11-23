THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has cautioned suppliers and procuring entities to be wary of illegal institutions offering training on the use of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system. In a statement, Tuesday, ZPPA principal officer-public relations Iñutu Mushambatwa said the authority was the only organisation that provided training in the e-GP system and did not charge for supplier training. “The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) wishes to advise all training institutions that it is the only organization in Zambia mandated to provide training to suppliers, procuring entities and members of the general public on the use of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system. The Authority has observed that there are some training organisations purporting to be in collaboration…...



