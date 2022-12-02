ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala has announced that ZESCO will implement a load management regime of up to six hours daily starting on December 15, this year. Kapala says a load shedding schedule will be published soon so that people can get ready. Delivering a ministerial statement on the hydrology situation at the Kariba Dam, Friday, Kapala said the low water levels at Kariba had necessitated the decision to ration power generation at the complex to avoid a complete shutdown. “ZESCO will implement a load management regime aimed at rationing power generation at the Kariba Complex to avoid a complete shutdown. This will be done with the view to minimise the impact on key economic sectors as well as preservation of…...



