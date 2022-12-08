ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government is not just sitting idle but is working on other measures aimed at addressing the impending load-shedding. Kapala announced in Parliament recently that ZESCO would implement a load management regime of up to six hours daily starting on December 15, this year. He said a load shedding schedule would be published soon so that people could get ready. In an interview, Kapala said he would give another update on the load shedding situation after the last generation unit at Kafue Gorge Lower is commissioned. “The truth of the matter is that we are doing something about it, we are not just sitting and watching the situation. That is why I told you that what…...



