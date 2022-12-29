YANGO drivers yesterday staged a protest over poor working conditions. The protest started at Yango offices after one of the drivers’ representatives tried to take a complaint letter to Yango management at its Office in Olympia. The representative was not allowed in the premises as the gate to the office was locked. This forced the drivers to march from the Yango Office to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics offices. Police attempted to stop the protesters as they made their way to the Ministry offices but the drivers produced a permit. The protesters demanded to speak to the Minister Frank Tayali but he was not available. Speaking to journalists, Online Taxi Drivers Association of Zambia spokesperson Sibeso Mate said the…...



