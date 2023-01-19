THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it has seized over 4,500 boxes of Dettol and a superlink truck with trailers that were smuggled into the country. In a statement, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said the boxes of Dettol were smuggled through under-declaration by the importer who claimed that they were carrying contraceptive sheath. He said the authority would have lost out K800,000 in taxes had the smuggling been successful. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized over 4500 boxes of Dettol and a superlink truck with trailers that were smuggled into the country. The boxes of Dettol were smuggled through under-declaration by the importer who claimed that they were carrying contraceptive sheath, while the new truck trailers were…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.