FORMER minister of national planning and development Lucky Mulusa says the 2,000 megawatts power deal government signed with the United Arab Emirates is not feasible. Mulusa argues that there is no way the Zambian energy capacity can take on 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy, especially solar. President Hakainde Hichilema recently announced the signing of an MoU and a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) between Zambia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), aimed at facilitating investment in renewable energy in the country. The President said the MoU and JDA would see ZESCO partner with MASDAR, of UAE, to form a joint venture in developing and deploying large scale solar projects across the country, estimated at US$2 billion. He said once completed, the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.