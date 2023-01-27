THE annual inflation for January 2023 has reduced to 9.4 percent from the 9.9 percent recorded in December 2022. And the Zambia Statistics Agency says retail prices between December 2022 and January 2023 show that the national average price of a 25 kg bag of breakfast mealie meal increased by 5.67 percent from K171.72 to K 181.46. At a media briefing, Thursday, Zambia Statistics Agency Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa attributed the reduction to the base effect of both food and non-food items. “Annual inflation for January 2023 slowed down to 9.4 percent from 9.9 percent recorded in December 2022. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 9.4 percent between January 2022 and January 2023…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.