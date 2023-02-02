GOVERNMENT says it is committed to fighting financial crimes ranging from Corruption, Money laundering and terrorism financing which is clearly demonstrated through the various policy and reforms such as the establishment of the financial crimes court. Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says in ensuring that this fight is in conformity with the global community, the government is committed to ensure strict compliance with international standards on combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Dr Musokotwane said this in a speech read on his behalf by Attorney General Kabesha Mulilo who is also Anti-terrorism Chairperson during the Launch of the National Anti–Money Laundering and Countering of Terrorist Financing Policy. “The launched policy is the first national policy Anti–money laundering and countering…...



