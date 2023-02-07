THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning has disclosed that the Treasury released K12.4 billion to finance public service delivery last month. In a statement yesterday, the ministry said about K3.6 billion went to the public service wage bill whilst K3.5 billion was spent on debt service and other liabilities. “We now take this opportunity to brief the nation that in January 2023, the Treasury released K12.4 billion to finance public service delivery. Of this amount, K3.6 billion went to the public service wage bill whilst K3.5 billion was spent on debt service (domestic and external), and other liabilities. Releases to transfers, subsidies and social benefits amounted to K2.4 billion. Out of the K2.4 billion released towards transfers and subsidies…....



