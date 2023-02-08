THE Ministry of Agriculture has revealed that 175,000 hectares of farm fields have been affected by fall armyworms. Meanwhile, the ministry’s Department of Agriculture Director Dr Chizumba Shepande says the attack will not however have a major impact on the projected harvest due to government’s quick response to the worms. Dr Shepande says the armyworms are now under control and govt doesn’t expect the number of affected hectares to increase. In an interview, Monday, Dr Shepande said the number in terms of the affected hectarage represent the entire country. “What we do is we compile the hectarage given to us from different provinces so we get almost like weekly updates. So for example, currently the total hectarage which has been affected…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.