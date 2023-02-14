ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala says customer satisfaction remains the authority’s principal focus. In a statement, Nzala said the authority appreciated customers who filed their tax returns early in February, 2023. He said the appreciation on Valentine’s Day was aimed at achieving the goal of cultivating a taxpaying culture. “Taxpayers remain our supreme and esteemed customers and their satisfaction is the principal to our day-to-day processes and activities. It is for this reason that we have decided to surprise those that filed their tax returns early in February, 2023. We thank them and would like to urge all taxpayers to register for taxes, file returns early and make tax payments. This appreciation to taxpayers on Valentine’s…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.