MINISTRY of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi has revealed that the tender for the supply of inputs for the 2023/24 farming season will be out this week. When asked if there was any development in regards to the procurement of farming inputs in an interview, Monday, Mbozi said the advert for input supply would be out latest Wednesday. “Yes, I think there is [some development], I think the advert should be out this week if everything goes well. We are just finalising the tender document and of course we have to consult. So I think this week the advert for the tender will be out,” he said. Further asked whether consultations around the tender had concluded, he said only a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.