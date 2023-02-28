THE Energy Regulation Board has adjusted upwards the price of petrol by K1. 30 per litre. Announcing fuel prices for the month of March, Tuesday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the pump prices of diesel and Kerosene have, however, been maintained. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted the pump price of petrol upwards by K1.30/litre, while the pump prices of diesel and kerosene have remained unchanged. Further, the ERB has also maintained the retail or Posted Airfield Price (PAP) of Jet A-1 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) and other local Airports. In the previous price review (February 2023), the average prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene on the international market were US$87,95/bbl, US$108.96/bbl and US$108.66/bbl, respectively, compared…...



