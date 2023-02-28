MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government will never allow illegal mining from anyone including its officials. Last week Thursday, President Hakainde Hichilema terminated the contract for Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Roy Mwansa and District Commissioners for Nchelenge and Mwansabombwe. President Hichilema also terminated contracts for three other District Commissioners for Chifunabuli, Isoka, and Sioma districts. This came to light after police arrested them in connection with illegal dealing in Sugilite Mineral Ore. And in an interview, Kabuswe said illegal mining was the more reason there’s a need for a regulator in the sector which he said the ministry was already setting up. “We have made it very clear that we will never allow illegal mining ever,…...



