THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says as at February 17, 2023, it offered 193,475 metric tonnes of maize to millers to cushion the prices of mealie meal. FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe says there is no justification for any mealie meal price increase as the agency has been offloading maize to millers at K4,000 per metric tonne. Responding to a press query, Chipandwe said the 193,475 metric tonnes is out of the 250,000 metric tonnes apportioned to cushion the prices of mealie meal. “As at February 17, 2023, the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) had offered a total of 193,475 metric tonnes of maize out of the 250,000 metric tonnes authorised for release by government. The agency (FRA) only releases…...



