INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says government will recoup over US$1 billion from the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project during the 25-year concession period. And Milupi says the reduced cost of the project will not affect the quality of the road, arguing that what guarantees that is the insistence of the contracting authority on what they want. Meanwhile, Milupi says government doesn’t see any reason why anyone would want to protest against the 25-year concession for the Lusaka-Ndola road project when “it’s a good thing”. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM, Thursday, Milupi said government had worked out a revenue-sharing measure with the concessionaire from the toll fees that will be collected on the road. “The revenues…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.