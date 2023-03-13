ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala has disclosed that the conversion of the TAZAMA pipeline will be completed in about a week’s time. In an interview, Thursday, Kapala said in eight days or so the transportation of diesel through the pipeline will be at full capacity. “The pipeline in eight days’ time diesel will be in Ndola. Right now what is coming out is kerosene. That last pig, they call is a brushing pig, the one that cleans arrived I think yesterday past midnight. There was even some celebration that the whole thing is a success. People were rubbishing, the so called experts were rubbishing TAZAMA but they have managed to do it. So what is coming out is just kerosene now…...



