FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says concluding the country’s debt restructuring process will help stabilise cost of living. And Dr Musokotwane says government has done everything possible to get the country’s debt restructured. Speaking during an online interactive forum, Wednesday, Dr Musokotwane said the Kwacha had lost value because of pressure on the exchange rate. “The reason why we talked about the debt restructuring, that I mentioned earlier on, and I did indicate that in the absence of the completion of the debt restructuring, the exchange rate of the Kwacha is under pressure, and because the Kwacha is of loss of value, this is now translating itself in the cost of living. Therefore, the most important issue…...



