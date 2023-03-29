THE International Monetary Fund says Zambia is making “promising progress” on delivering on its commitments under the IMF-supported program. And IMF has urged Zambia’s official creditors to move forward and reach an agreement on debt treatment in line with the financing assurances which they provided in July, 2022. According to a statement by Brand Line Africa Communications and Media Consultant, Tuesday, IMF Director of Communication Julie Kozack said Zambia needed a significant reduction in its debt burden from its external creditors to complement the reforms and preserve the recent growth momentum. “The IMF reports that Zambia is making “promising progress” on delivering on its commitments under the IMF-supported program. This includes significantly reducing the fiscal deficit and increasing social spending…...



