HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has announced that government has halted the exportation of mealie meal and maize due to a deficit in the country. And Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma has disclosed that defence and security wings will now enhance security on the Copperbelt and the Northern circuit to control mealie meal smuggling. At a joint media briefing, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said government would allow exports once there was a surplus. “I just want to inform the nation that despite the policy of government to allow exports, we are currently not exporting any maize because there is a deficit. There is a difference between banning exports or not allowing exports, the policy is that we are going to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.