ZCCM-IH Minority Shareholders Spokesperson Thierry Charles has accused the company of concealing documents and clauses of the Kansanshi royalty conversion. Charles says ZCCM-IH’s minority shareholders had requested to access documents which were intended to clarify, in particular, references taken into account for the calculation of the royalty amount and clauses of the agreements but received only a “deafening silence”. Earlier this month, ZCCM-IH disclosed that its shareholders had approved the Kansanshi royalty conversion where the Company will now receive 3.1 percent of Kansanshi Mining Plc’s (Kansanshi) total revenue. It stated that the royalty revenue will be paid on a quarterly basis over the entire life of the mine of Kansanshi that currently extends to the year 2045. But in a…...



