THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has announced the reduction in the price for low sulphur diesel by K1.64 per litre while petrol prices have been maintained at K27.59. ERB has also reduced the price of kerosene by K1.82 and the retail price of jet A1 at Kenneth Kaunda National Airport and other local airports. Speaking during a briefing, Sunday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa said diesel prices reduced from K26.28 in April to K24.64 in May. “The Energy Regulation Board has adjusted downwards the pump price of diesel and kerosene by K1.64 per litre and K1.82 per litre respectively. The pump price of petrol has remained unchanged. Further the ERB has also adjusted downwards the retail and posted airfield price…...



