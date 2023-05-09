ZCCM-IH says it has been temporarily suspended on the London Stock Exchange due to non-publication of audited financial results for the years 2021 and 2022 within regulation time. The company says in view of its suspension, it will engage the London Stock Exchange on corrective measures that can be employed to rectify the situation. ZCCM-IH says the financial statements audit for the year 2021 and 2022 have been delayed due to the prolonged completion of the fair valuation process of assets and liabilities related to the acquisition of 90 percent shares of Mopani Copper Mines. The Financial Conduct Authority recently temporarily suspended ZCCM-IH share listing from the London Stock Exchange. The suspension was effective May 2, 2023. In a statement…...



