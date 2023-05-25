THE annual inflation for May 2023 has slowed down to 9.9 percent from the 10.2 percent recorded in April, 2023. At a media briefing, Wednesday, Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said the reduction was mainly attributed to price movements of selected non-food items. “Annual inflation for May 2023 slowed down to 9.9 percent from 10.2 percent recorded in April, 2023. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 9.9 percent between May 2022 and May 2023. This development was mainly attributed to price movements of selected non-food items. Annual food inflation for May 2023 remained the same at 11.6 percent. This means on average prices of food items increased by 11.6 percent between…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.