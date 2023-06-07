FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Sketchley Sacika says the new dawn government has good policies which if properly implemented can bring about enormous benefits to citizens. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Sacika cited the national decentralisation policy as one such good policy. “Bally and the new dawn government are dishing out some interesting development programmes like CDF and recently, Bally commissioned the decentralisation of government. These are very good policies. Bally and his new dawn administration are really passionate about bringing development to our country. Some of their projects such as CDF and the decentralisation of the government if properly implemented will bring about enormous benefits to the people of Zambia. But I want to say this, governments do…...



