MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says over 1,000 First Quantum Mine (FQM) workers will be re-deployed to the new Nickel Mine, a project under FQM, when it merges with Kansanshi Mine. The Mines Minister says this is in order to reduce the number of workers who will be laid off following the ongoing merger of the two mines. Last week, FQM announced the consolidation of business operations of First Quantum Mining and Operations Ltd (FQMO) and Kansanshi Mining Plc. “…After careful consideration, we have made the decision to consolidate the FQMO Roads and Earthworks, Mining Divisions and related supporting services with the current operations at KMP. The purpose of the consolidation is to re-organise the First Quantum Zambian…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.