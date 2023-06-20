National Union for Small-scale Farmers of Zambia executive director Dr Frank Kayula in an interview with News Diggers during the flagging off of fertilizer distribution for the 2022/2023 farming season (FISP) on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

NATIONAL Union for Small Scale Farmers in Zambia (NUSFAZ) president Dr Frank Kayula says Zambia can increase its maize production to over five million metric tonnes per year if farmers are given adequate access to farming inputs. In an interview, Dr Kayula said this will, in turn, enable the country to have enough maize for local consumption and exports. “Speaking of maize, you know that we produced 96 percent as at this year? The maize in this country is coming from the smallholder farmers. Actually, if we have adequate access to fertiliser I am seeing Zambia shooting over the five million metric tonnes produced in a year. We get excited with three million but that is because we have little…...