ECONOMIST Trevor Simumba says the debt restructuring deal has given Zambia breathing space, joking that Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane can now smile as he has been stressed. And Simumba says the Patriotic Front should accept that they messed up the country’s economy and avoid scoring points from the debt issue by politicising it. Meanwhile, CTPD Research Associate Professor Sombo Muzata says Zambians need to be sober as they celebrate the deal as the country will still have to repay the debt. Speaking during a Prime TV Interview dubbed “Unpacking Zambia’s Debt Restructuring Deal”, Simumba said the Finance Minister had been stressed during the debt restructuring process. “It gives us breathing space because this debt has been…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.