ZCCM-IH has revealed that in 2022, Mopani Copper Mines Plc recorded a loss of K5.08 billion (US$ 298.1 million) compared to K 1.46 billion (US$ 74.2 million) recorded in 2021. ZCCMH-IH says its performance at group level was impacted by the performance of Mopani resulting in a loss of K3.82 billion recorded in 2022, compared to a loss of K11.08 billion recorded in 2021. The company made these revelations in its provisional abridged unaudited financial statements for the year ended 31st December, 2022 dated June 29, 2023. In the financial statement, ZCCM-IH Company Secretary Charles Mjumphi said copper production at Mopani reduced to 72,694 tonnes in 2022 from 87,618 tonnes in 2021. “In 2022, Mopani recorded a loss of ZMW5.08…...



