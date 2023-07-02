THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has announced an upward adjustment in the price of petrol by K0.48 per litre while low Sulphur diesel prices have been maintained at K21.87. ERB has also reduced the price of kerosene and Jet A-1 by K1.21 per litre and K1.29 per litre respectively. Speaking during a briefing, Friday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa attributed the changes in petroleum prices to movements in international oil price and the exchange rate. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted the pump price of Petrol upwards by K0.48/litre. The price of Diesel has been maintained while the prices of Kerosene and Jet A-1 have been reduced by K1.21/litre and K1.29/litre, respectively. The main drivers for the changes in…...



