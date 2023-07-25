GOVERNMENT says it is hopeful that the contractor engaged to work on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway will secure funding for the project by August when the works are expected to start. In May this year, the Road Development Agency (RDA) said the concessionaire for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project, Macro Investment Consortium, would commence emergency works on the road, latest July. Meanwhile, RDA Principal Environmentalist Gershom Chilukusha said the main civil works were expected to start either in August or September. And in an interview, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said government looks forward to the construction works starting in August. “Indication was that by August they should have closed the funding. In other words, they should…...



