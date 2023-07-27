FIRST Quantum Minerals Limited has disclosed that production of concentrate at its new Enterprise nickel mine in Kalumbila District, North-Western Province has commenced. In a statement, Wednesday, FQM revealed that Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe was expected to formally commission the mine’s new concentrator in early August. “Production of concentrate has begun at First Quantum Minerals’ new Enterprise nickel mine in Kalumbila, North-Western province. The first off-take comes a year after President Hakainde Hichilema commissioned the mine, launching Zambia’s journey to becoming a key player in the new global electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Minister of Mines and Minerals Development honourable Paul Kabuswe is expected to formally commission the mine’s new concentrator in early August. Once in full…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.