THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upwards the pump price for all petroleum products between K0.64 per litre and K2.21 per litre. ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the current price for petrol is now K25.57 per liter from K24.93, K23.36 for diesel from K21.87, while kerosene has been pegged at K20.44 from for K18.53. Meanwhile, Jet A1 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is now at K22.56. At a media briefing, Monday, Bowa attributed the upward adjustments to changes in petroleum prices at the international market and the exchange rate. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upwards the pump price of petrol, diesel, Kerosene and Jet A-1 by K0.64/litre; K1.49/litre; K1.91/litre; and K2.21/litre respectively. The main drivers for…...



