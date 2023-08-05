THE United Kingdom has offered to support Zambia’s mining, minerals and renewable energy sectors with £2.5 billion of UK private sector investments and £500 million UK government backed investment. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema, Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the investment would help Zambia lead in a clean energy transition. “New ambitions set out today will build on the initial commitments made when the UK-Zambia Green Compact was signed in 2021 by the previous UK Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford and Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, honorable Stanely Kakubo. The £2.5 billion target for private investments refers to UK private investors, supported by the UK Government but not involving public funds or…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.