THE United Kingdom has offered to support Zambia’s mining, minerals and renewable energy sectors with £2.5 billion of UK private sector investments and £500 million UK government backed investment. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema, Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the investment would help Zambia lead in a clean energy transition. “New ambitions set out today will build on the initial commitments made when the UK-Zambia Green Compact was signed in 2021 by the previous UK Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford and Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, honorable Stanely Kakubo. The £2.5 billion target for private investments refers to UK private investors, supported by the UK Government but not involving public funds or…...