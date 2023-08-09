MULTICHOICE Africa Holdings (MAH) has announced that it has indefinitely terminated DStv services in Malawi following a court injunction, prohibiting an adjustment to the DStv tariffs. In a statement yesterday, MAH stated that the injunction was issued by the High Court in Lilongwe in a matter between MultiChoice Malawi and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA). It has since directed its Malawian customers to halt payment for the DStv service. “MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V (MAH) regrettably notifies DStv subscribers of its withdrawal of services from Malawi with immediate effect. This follows the injunction issued by the High Court in Lilongwe in a matter between MultiChoice Malawi (MCM) and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) prohibiting an adjustment to the DStv…...



