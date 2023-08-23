ZAMBIA Revenue Authority Commissioner General Dingani Banda says 702 out of 500,609 active tax payers contributed 80 percent of the gross revenue collected in the first half of 2023. And Banda says the Authority had, in the same period, collected K56.1 billion and refunded K8.1 billion, resulting in a net collection of K48 billion which was below the targeted net collection of K52 billion. Meanwhile, Banda says from the 34 percent revenue produced by the mining sector, only seven out of 2,400 mines contributed 80 percent. According to statistics from ZRA, mining and quarrying topped the list by 34.5 percent, financial and insurance activities were at 18.3 percent, wholesale and retail trade 9.6 percent, manufacturing 6.5 percent, public administration and…...



