PROFLIGHT Zambia has announced the arrival of its Bombardier CRJ100 Parcel Freighter jet. In a statement, Monday, the company disclosed that it would add another passenger jet – the Bombardier CRJ200 which was expected to be delivered before mid-September by MOVE. “In a significant development for Proflight Zambia, the airline’s latest freighter jet made a triumphant arrival this week at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA).The Bombardier CRJ100 Parcel Freighter jet touch-down marked a significant milestone in the airline’s on-going efforts to enhance its cargo transport capabilities and fleet expansion. The addition to the fleet promises to bolster the airline’s capacity to meet growing demand for efficient cargo services within Zambia and beyond. The airline is also set to add another…...



